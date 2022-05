RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office need assistance locating 27-year-old Damion Cain for Home Invasion, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Battery of a Dating Partner by Strangulation, and Attempted Rape. If anyone know the whereabouts of Cain, contact Richland Parish Sheriff deputies at 318-728-2071.

Damion Cain

Citizens can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 318-388-2274.