Richardson Medical Center confirms first case of COVID-19

RAYVILLE, La. (03/20/2020) — Richardson Medical Center has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.
According to the Center’s Facebook page, the patient was advised upon testing earlier in the week, to self-quarantine and is receiving daily monitoring by their primary care provider.
As mentioned in our previous post, we will continue to provide the best care possible with the most up to date guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.
Thank you, James W. Barrett, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Richardson Medical Center.
