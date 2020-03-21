Richardson Medical Center confirms first case of COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

RAYVILLE, La. (03/20/2020) — Richardson Medical Center has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

According to the Center’s Facebook page, the patient was advised upon testing earlier in the week, to self-quarantine and is receiving daily monitoring by their primary care provider.

As mentioned in our previous post, we will continue to provide the best care possible with the most up to date guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Thank you, James W. Barrett, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Richardson Medical Center.

