RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Louisiana Delta Community College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Ruston campus located at 1010 James Street. The ceremony will take place at 1 PM.

The plans for a new campus have been in the works for a while, and we’re thrilled to see it come to fruition. We’re grateful for the support of so many who had a hand in making this campus a reality for the community of Ruston. Dr. Randy Esters, Louisiana Delta Community College Chancellor

According to the college, the campus will be open for the fall semester.