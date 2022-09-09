MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate the brand new state of the art Martin Luther King Jr. junior high school on the southside of Monroe. Around 2013 is the time when the idea of building a new junior high school came about.

This means a lot to our students here, our faculty and staff its a state of the art facility technology wise. We have a beautiful library, our classrooms are huge, our teachers have more space, and our gym is awesome. Dr. Michael Price Sr.-Principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School.

Additions to the school also include a new and improved computer system which controls all the lights and doors in the facility.

This is actually a smart building the lights are operated from a computer system and the doors are operated by a centralized computer system. Dr. Michael Price Sr.-Principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School.

Its an new program called A’s for J’s where every nine weeks they put names in a raffle bucket and spin it around. Whoever’s name gets picked gets a free pair of Jordan’s and I think that’s really cool for the children at this school. Student- Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School.

Positive attitude, act responsibly, wise choices, and staying focused is the slogan that the students live by. Dr. Price says the brand new school is a positive step in the right direction for the community.