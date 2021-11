MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 5, 2021, Sergeant Columbus Gray passed away. Gray was a deputy for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for 25 years.

Funeral services for Gray will be at the Greater New Antioch Baptist Church located on 301 Sherrouse Street in Monroe. Services will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 AM. Visitation will be Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Smith’s Funeral Home in Monroe. The visitation will take place from 3 PM to 5 PM.