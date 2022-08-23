MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Flooding can become an issue with the recent rain, and more expected to come. Sandbagging locations are available and residents are using them.

Jeremiah Holland a resident of Monroe said he was getting bags because “We flood at my house in the area where I live in, and also I tried to hit up some of the friends that I know that perhaps need help.”

Some residents do wish their was more than a 15 bag limit. Filling areas that are low are the most important when there is a limit on sandbags.

Timothy Britt a Monroe resident said, “You know, you might get one high spot but since we are limited on what we have, I just try to find low spots where the water is trying to creep up in the house.”

sandbagging stations can be found both in Monroe and West Monroe, at Saul Adler, Harvey Benoît, Liller Marbles, Emily Robinson and the Ike Hamilton in West Monroe but be prepared to fill your own bags