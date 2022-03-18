MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)–After serving meals in Monroe for 37 years “The Kitchen” recently decided to close its doors. The owner is now hosting a sale to give customers the opportunity to buy items from the restaurant that they know and love.



Jerry Buddy Coghlan, “The Kitchen” customer, “I’m easy, just looking for something.”



The Kitchen restaurant closed its doors in January of 2022. Items such as pool tables, vintage Coke products, and more are available for purchase to the restaurant’s customers. Owner of sales by Tara, Tara Daniel says the sale gives residents the chance to purchase items that have sentimental value.



Tara Daniel, “Because the owner has closed its doors they have no use for this stuff anymore, and all of their customers have come in here over the years and have loved this stuff, so now is their opportunity to take a little bit of “The Kitchen” home with them.”



Tara says the items for sale are both current and vintage and that everything must go.



Tara Daniel, “There’s items that are current, all the way back to a hundred years old and everything in between, the goal is to sell everything in here.”



The sale is scheduled to end Sunday March fifth.