Residents and organizations prepare for the 2022 AG-Expo at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Residents and local organizations are preparing to attend the 20-22 AG-Expo this weekend.
The 2022 AG-Expo will begin on Friday January 14 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. There will be pony rides, rodeos, and more for residents of all ages. The AG-Expo has existed since the early 1980’s and is annually attended by more than 10 thousand people. Veteran Kenneth McConnell recently purchased tickets for the Expo and says he’s excited for the public to learn more about farming.
Kenneth McConnell, “Yes, I just bought two advanced tickets to the ag expo for my son and I to come over here this weekend and see it. I’m glad that they have this available for the public to come out and see what all the farmers do and what kind of businesses they have and what all it takes to help run a farm.”
The AG-Expo is a two day event that will conclude on Saturday January 15th.
