Report: Chihuahua officers raid home, seize $600,000 but keep half of it

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities are investigating social media videos purporting to show uniformed police officers going into two Juarez homes and allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

Security camera footage caught five uniformed officers wearing ski masks arriving at one of the homes in an unmarked four-door pickup, rushing inside and rummaging through a kitchen and a bedroom.

The camera shows an officer pulling out a handgun and ordering around a man in a red T-shirt. Later footage shows a small girl apparently running away from the officers, and one policeman grabbing a chair, stepping on it and disconnecting the security camera.

A Juarez newspaper is reporting the officers allegedly seized $600,000 at the home on April 16 but only turned in half of that amount to superiors. The newspaper reported the cash came from the recent sale of properties by the homeowners and identified the officers as members of the Chihuahua state police.

A spokesman for the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office on Friday told Border Report an investigation is ongoing based solely on the allegations being made on social media. The spokesman said the homeowners have not filed a formal complaint.

A second security camera video also circulated on social media shows two Juarez municipal police officers, also wearing ski masks, going into a home and disconnecting a security camera. Diario de Juarez, quoting the anonymous homeowners, reported that the officers took 55,000 pesos ($2,800) from the home.

A spokeswoman for the municipal police told reporters the video is being analyzed to verify the men are indeed city officers. If so, they will be investigated by the Internal Affairs Department, she said.

Last June, the AG’s Office ordered the arrest of nine state police officers on charges of theft and abuse of authority after allegedly detaining the son of a drug trafficker, beating him and stealing thousands of dollars from his father. The same group of officers was suspected in the murder of an alleged drug dealer earlier as well.

