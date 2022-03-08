WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 7, 2022, prominent pastor, 86-year-old, Dr. Lawrence R. Martin Sr., passed away. According to Publicist Kenya Burks, Dr. Martin’s family sends their gratitude to everyone who sent love, support, and prayers during his time of transition.

Dr. Martin completed his Earthly transition Monday evening surrounded by his family. The family asked that people continue to pray for them during this time. They requested to be allowed the time to reflect on the life and legacy of their loving husband, father, grandfather, servant leader, and man of God.

The family planned to keep the public updated as they move through the process of honoring the life of, “This Great Man of God who dedicated his life to serving others.” Dr. Martin diligently served as Senior Pastor of Trenton Baptist Church of West Monroe for 47 years. Dr. Martin also served as Provost of The United Theological Seminary.

According to Burks, as a Civil Rights leader, he selflessly fought for equal rights of all people and was the only Leader from Ouachita Parish to march alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta, Georgia.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McFarland Funeral Companies. To view Dr. Martin’s obituary and for service details click here.