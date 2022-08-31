EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The 10th annual Paint the Town Pink 5k is set for Saturday, October 1 in downtown El Dorado.

This year’s theme is “Dreaming for a Cure.” The event is hosted by the Team Corrie Cancer Foundation. The foundation currently provides $1500 grants to Union County cancer patients to help with their cancer-related expenses not covered by insurance.

“Corrie’s friends and family started this race when she was still alive to help with her finances. She died in 2014, after she died we decided we wanted to continue with it and use it as a fundraiser to help other cancer patients. This is just a small way that we can help,” explains President Sandy Gross and Vice President Kristi Lowery.

The foundation has provided 224 grants for Union County cancer warriors. Those grants total up to $237,000. Grant recipient range in age from four to eighty-four, both genders, varying ethnic groups and have battled different forms of cancer.

Three criteria for grant applicants:

Must be a Union County resident

Must currently be in treatment for cancer

Must submit copies of cancer-related bills not covered by insurance and total at least $1,500

In addition to the traditional family-friendly 5k Color Run/Walk, the foundation is adding a competitive 5k race in memory of Leslie Darden, who was a competitive runner before losing her battle with cancer this year.

Darden was a Team Corrie grant recipient who also helped raise money with the foundation to help other cancer warriors.

Registration is $35 per person. The deadline to register is September 15.

The foundation hopes to have 250 people registered by the deadline which would exceed last year’s registration numbers.

You can register for the 5k at the link here.

For more information or to obtain a grant application, visit their website at the link here.

Donations can be sent directly to the foundation located at 145 Parker Dr. in El Dorado.