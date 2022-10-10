Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 29, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a non-compliant sex offender, 36-year-old Roosevelt Cummings, after he was arrested for charges relative to his registration requirements. Upon arrest, Cummings’ cell phone was seized due to a complaint that he allegedly communicated with a 13-year-old minor.

According to deputies, Cummings allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the minor during their conversations. In addition, officials discovered that he also allegedly engaged in similar activities with a 14-year-old minor in Pennsylvania. Cummings gained access to the minor via social media.

He was arrested on October 7, 2022, and charged with two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and two counts of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.