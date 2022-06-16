MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The City of Monroe is saluting America’s heroes with the Red, White and Blue Air Show! The two-day event is set to begin Friday, June 16th and runs until Saturday, June 17th at the Monroe Regional Airport’s North Gate.

Aimee Fiedler is one of the pilots performing this weekend and she explains what local residents can expect to see this weekend. “It’s going to be really loud, it’s going to be really proud. It’s the sound of freedom right here in front of your face! It’s really symbolic of where the Air Force started versus where we are now, showing how far we have come over the past seventy-five years. It should make you proud to be an American!”

Doors open Friday at 4 PM for the Twilight show and Saturday at 9 AM for the air & car show.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.