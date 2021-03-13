Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to enjoy another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss! We saw another day of mostly cloudy conditions with warm temperatures; highs were able to get into the upper 70's to lower 80's across the area. We also had another day of now showers and storms.

More quiet weather will persist throughout the night, with clouds continuing. Lows are expected to be on the milder side, in the upper 50's to lower 60's.