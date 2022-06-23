EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The University of Arkansas’s RazorBug is touring throughout south Arkansas this month to deliver diplomas to successful U of A students who completed their studies online. Faculty and staff members are part of the traveling group as they present diplomas to some of the recent graduates.

Patricia Milner, Assistant Vice Provost for Student Outreach and Innovation said, “This has been the most exciting adventure! The joy that it brings people to come and deliver their diploma in front of their family, friends and coworkers. Its been so much fun to deliver so much joy.”

This tour is making four stops, two of which are complete. On Thursday, June 23rd, the tour hand delivered to Austin Kersey, he will receive a diploma for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. On June 24th, Lori Ragan will receive a diploma for a Bachelor of Science in human resource and workforce development education.

Next week, the tour will continue in River Valley and plans are in place to start another diploma delivery tour to online students in Northern Arkansas.

The RazorBug is a converted red Volkswagen beetle that sports a Razorback snout, tail and razor-edged spine. It has been used for recruitment and special events since 2005.