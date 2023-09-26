FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, shortly after 2 PM, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F opened an investigation into a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 865 near Cowart Road. 48-year-old Katheryn Ferard of Rayville died as a result of the crash.

The initial investigation uncovered that Ferad was traveling north in a 2004 GMC Yukon on LA Hwy 865. For reasons still under investigation, Ferard ran off the right side of the road.

Ferard tried to regain control of the GMC by steering to the left, but overcorrected, causing the truck to travel off the left side of the roadway and strike a tree. Ferard was unrestrained, which allowed her to eject from the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is believed to be a possible factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples have been collected and will be submitted for analysis. At this time, the crash remains under investigation.