RAYVILLE, La. (06/07/2020) — The Rayville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into the air at a large gathering in Rayville Saturday night.

Police Chief Willie Robinson says two people were taken to the hospital. However, upon further medical examination, there were no injures found on these two individuals.

There are no further details at this time, police are currently looking for the shooter.

We will update this article as more details become available.