Rayville man behind bars, facing a Second Degree Murder charge

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Rayville Police Department, on Wedneday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 6:25 P.M. the department received a call in reference to a disturbance on the 400 block of Rosa Street in Rayville.

While in route, another call came in to report shots being fired at the same location.

The press release states when officers arrived on the scene there was a sizeable crowd gathered and requested assistance from Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in order to secure the area.

On the scene, officers observed a Black male, later identified as 46-year-old Jerome McDowell, lying motionless on Rosa Street. Officers were able to determine McDowell had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers performed CPR until Northeast Ambulance arrived on the scene. McDowell was transported to Richardson Medical Center, and was later pronounced dead.

While on the scene, Rayville Police Department Lieutenant Czyz Williams made contact with 61-year-old Raymond Mack who admitted to shooting McDowell during an altercation.

Mack surrendered his firearm to Lieutenant Williams and was transported to Rayville Police Department for further questioning.

After providing a statement in regards to the shooting, Mack was arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.