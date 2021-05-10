Rayville man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- OPSO deputies responded to a complaint in reference to a sex offense that occurred in Ouachita Parish in the summer of 2020.

According to arrest reports, the complainants advised officers that their 15-year old daughter had sexual intercourse with a 22 – year old man, Joshua Dillion Walters.

The juvenile admitted to engaging in sexual activity several times with Walters and sneaking out of the house to see him.

Walters was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for the above charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories