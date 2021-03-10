Rayville advances to fifth straight Class 2A Championship, Neville’s run ends

Entering Wednesday, four area basketball teams are still fighting for state championships. Two of those four, Rayville and Neville played in different venues, with the eventual hope of hoisting a trophy inside Lake Charles’ Burton Coliseum.

Rayville advances to their fifth straight appearance in the Class 2A Championship Game. This comes after the top-seeded Hornets defeat (5) Franklin, 76-67. Kashie Matt scored a team-high 27 points, and had 15 rebounds.

Zyquarius Cowart scored 16 points, and Tony Percy was another Hornet who reached double-digits with 15 points.

Rayville will meet Port Allen in the Class 2A title game, Friday at 5:00 in Lake Charles.

Neville saw their run come to an end, with a 75-50 loss to George Washington Carver in the Cajundome in Lafayette. Patrick McCraney’s 29 points wasn’t enough to take the Tigers’ to the Class 4A Championship Game.

