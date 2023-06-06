RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish District Attorney, Phillip Terrell, released his office’s findings regarding the tragic incident on April 23rd where officers with the Pineville Police Department responded to a disturbance call on Highway 107. During the incident officers shot 25-year-old Larry Calk. Mr. Calk died at the scene.

The findings of the District Attorney’s Office are that officers used deadly force because there was a “clearly reasonable belief” there was intent to inflict great bodily harm or death to the child Mr. Calk was holding. We will use the information from the District Attorney and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to complete our internal affairs investigation into the use of force utilized by our officers.

Inquiries regarding the file and recordings of the incident are directed to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Our agency is appreciative of the work of a full and transparent investigation conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney.

It is a horrible event and day when anyone loses their life, and we pray for the healing of everyone involved in this tragic incident. To that end we believe the public release of this video does nothing but add to the trauma of the family and officers involved in this event. Clicks and viewership should not dictate a narrative of extended closure for everyone.