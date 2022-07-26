WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the Mega Millions prize reaches over $800 million, Raising Cane’s Founder Todd Graves purchased tickets for the company’s 50,000 crewmembers. If any of the 50,000 tickets is the lucky number, each of Raising Cane’s crewmembers would win thousands based on current calculations.

As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together. None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.

Todd Graves, Found of Raising Cane’s