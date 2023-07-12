Haynesville, La. (KTVE/KARD) — When rainfall comes many may think of it as a good thing to cool down temperatures in the middle of the summer, but for the city of Haynesville it could mean something more worrisome.

Heavy rain hit hard in Claiborne parish Wednesday morning which resulted in a terrible flood along highway seventy-nine. The downpour even rose to a point where cars were nearly sunken underneath and objects were even able to move objects across streets.

After speaking with the Mayor of Haynesville he says the reoccurrence of flood is due to Haynesville High School previously sitting atop a lake, and that this is not the first time this town has dealt with a similar issue.

“This is the second time within a three-month period that we’ve had to close off highway seventy-nine due to a water issue in this area. Mostly because of the drainage issue we have here.” Roderick Hampton, Mayor of Haynesville.

More rainfall is expected to come before the weekend is up, but city officials and outsiders are doing their best to lend a helping hand in resolving the problem and prevent more floods from happening in the future.