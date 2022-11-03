EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.

The organization uses stories shown through Rachel’s life and writings to show the profound positive impact we can have on those around us. It seeks to help people start, what Rachel called, “a chain reaction of kindness and compassion” and simple, positive actions students can take to create a positive, inclusive culture in their schools.

The Rachel’s Challenge Kindness Project is holding programs in El Dorado, Ark., for students on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The first program will be held at 8:30 AM for El Dorado School District students and the second program will be at 10 AM for the rest of Union County 7-12 graders.

These programs will be followed by a program for all eXtreme Youth Program students with the Rachel’s Challenge presenter with tips on engaging and planning kindness activities within their own schools. Both programs will be held in the El Dorado High School Wildcat Arena.

