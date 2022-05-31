MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Questech learning and Daystar Spectrum are offering job opportunities to young adults on the spectrum. Employees of the nonprofit organization that say that they have never felt more at home while at work.



Kenny, “To those that are on the spectrum, there is no need to feel nervous or feel ashamed working here is where you want to be, and no one can judge you or criticize you or anything else.”



Questech Learning and Daystar Spectrum are providing work experience for young adults on the spectrum daystar spectrum employee Rowdy is one of the first young adults to receive a job from the organization and says that his experience thus far has been like no other.



Rowdy,” With other jobs when something goes wrong I just either get A yelled at or B I get criticized for it, while I’m here they procced with caution and have us understand what we did wrong, helping us further understand what to do in the future, and they take their time in helping us understand what to do next.”



Crystal Rhymes serves as the general manager of the store and says that she hopes to teach her employees skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.



Crystal Rhymes, “We want to get them ready for the real world and we want to give them a chance that they won’t get anywhere else, and I think that every child on the spectrum deserves a chance like this.”

The grand opening for the nonprofit organization is Thursday, June 2, 2022.