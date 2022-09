9/7/22 (KTVE/KARD) — Queen Elizabeth has officially appointed Elizabeth Truss as the UK’s 3rd female leader. Tuesday, a rare public appearance by Queen Elizabeth, for the first time in over a month as she shakes hands with her 15th Prime Minister. Prime Minister Truss traveled 500 miles to Balmoral castle because of the Queen’s mobility issues, which hasn’t happened in over 140 years.