BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Qualifying begins Wednesday for candidates planning to run for office in the November elections.

Qualifying will be held from Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Candidates running for office locally will qualify with the Clerk of Court in their respective parishes.

Candidates running for state and federal office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.

Among the races in November, will be the U.S. Senate race involving incumbent Senator John Kennedy. The Republican incumbent is facing a challenge from at least three Democratic challengers including Luke Mixon, Gary Chambers, and Syrita Steib.

Kennedy has already received the backing of former President Donald Trump. Mixon has received the endorsement of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

The election date is set for November 8.