Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — June will be ending soon, but it’s never too late learn that June is also PTSD Awareness Month. This condition is not often mentioned when it comes to police officers, but this issue should be at the forefront for the ones that are asked to protect us.

Depression, anxiety, and suicide are just a few of the issues officers deal with while active in duty or after they decide to retire. Police officers put their life on the line each time they suit up, and a lot of times it goes overlooked how much of a toll it can have on them.

“Over time, criminal incidents can play a part in a person’s psyche. Law enforcement, like we see with the military, long-term exposure can have an effect on their mental health. Mental wellness is one of those things at the forefront of all administrators in making sure officers continue to be safe and take care of their family and the community.” Dr. Mark Johnson, Part-time ULM Police Department Training Director.

Help can come in many forms when dealing with conditions like PTSD. Some agencies have incorporated mental health days for officers, but sometimes one of the simple treatments people can offer is by lending a listening ear.

“Peer support groups are awesome; nobody knows their job or sees what they go through like another officer or fireman…Do not suffer in silence! When we respond to these tragedies, we see these things and they live these things, we do not need to keep it bottled up inside. We also don’t need to relive these things at the same time. Dr. Mark Johnson, Part-time ULM Police Department Training Director.

PTSD Awareness month will soon come to a close, but mental health doesn’t have a stop date. The men and women that serve and protect are always at risk and should never have to suffer, they should receive the help they deserve.