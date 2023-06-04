HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan Private Investigator is facing additional charges after a continued investigation.

William “Bill” Robison was arrested Wednesday morning and now faces a total of six counts of Theft by Deception, according to Houston County Jail personnel.

Robison bonded out barely 30 minutes after being admitted to the jail on a $15,000 bond. Jail records state the offense date for the new charge occurred on June 9, 2020.

Robison is accused of promising clients he would perform Private Investigative work, but after taking payments from clients, he never performed the task.

The Dothan Private Investigator was first arrested on Monday, May 1, 2023, after law enforcement executed search warrants at Robison’s home in Wicksburg, and at his business on West Main Street, Bill Robison Investigations.

According to an affidavit, during the search of his home, police found over 50 firearms, 2 ATVs, 3 watercraft vehicles, six vehicles, $47,800 in cash, and numerous bank records.

After the search, Robison’s bank accounts at Regions Bank were frozen by Judge Maurice Steensland at the request of Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman.

Since Robison’s arrest, Goodman and his office have received numerous complaints from various past clients of Robison’s