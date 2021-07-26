Prison for Louisiana tax preparer in fraud case

BATON ROUGE, La (BROROUD)- For the third day in a row this weekend, southeast Louisiana has been placed under a heat advisory with a heat index in the triple digits. With current temperatures, high heat-related illnesses can occur.

“You don't really get used to this type of heat, with heat and humidity mixed in on a day where it's sunny like this, and you're out in the sun, it doesn't take long,” said Mike Chustz, East Baton Rouge EMS Information Officer.