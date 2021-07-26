Prison for Louisiana tax preparer in fraud case

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former tax preparer from north Louisiana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport says 52-year-old Angelena Adams of the Princeton community was ordered to serve 27 months in prison and pay restitution of more than $188,000. The Friday news release says Adams filed a false tax return for tax year 2013 stating that her adjusted gross income was $166,011, when in it was really much more than that. It said gross receipts for her tax preparation business totaled $702,855. The release said Adams did not report income from her tax preparation business in Ringgold for the tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories