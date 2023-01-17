MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crawfish are becoming a big part of Louisianian’s conversation as the excitement grows for the popular mudbugs. However, purchasing crawfish may hit your pockets a little harder than usual.

Studies suggest that crawfish are $2 per pound and that is higher compared to last year’s price. One Tom Hardy the owner of Riverside Coney Island in Monroe says that it started off rough for him in the crawfish business because of the low water levels in the Mississippi River. Hardy also shared that he had to go the extra mile just to get the crawfish.

Despite the rise of crawfish prices, Hardy still has a positive outlook for his business during the crawfish season.

I think they’re going to be a good season because it didn’t come out as soon. So, I think the next month and next few months, there are going to be some big, beautiful crawfish. Tom Hardy Owner of Riverside Coney Island of Monroe

Crawfish season runs from mid-January to early July.