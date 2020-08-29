President Trump approves Louisiana’s Major Disaster Declaration Request

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards answers questions Monday August 24, 2020 while holding a media briefing about the state’s activity related to Hurricanes Marco and Laura, in addition to hosting a Unified Command Group meeting afterwards. Both storms are forecast to impact Louisiana this week within a few days of each other, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig./The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, August 28, 2020, President Donald Trump approved the major disaster declaration request submitted by Gov. John Bel Edwards, following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura.

“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on my request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which will pave the way for getting aid to individuals and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

We will learn more details about the approval and how the aid will be distributed as the plans are made.

Gov. Edwards went on to say, “The devastation and damage stretch from Southwest Louisiana all the way through North Louisiana, with more than a half a million power outages remaining, tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes and, sadly, at least 10 lives lost.”