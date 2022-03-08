MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–President Joe Biden recently announced that the United States will ban Russian imports. Local Economy professor Tammy Johnston says the ban will affect the price of gas.

Tammy Johnston, University of Louisiana Monroe economics professsor ,”A barrel of oil now is a hundred and ten dollars ,and so therefore you’re going to have an increase in the price at the gas station.”

According to triple A gas prices, the average price of gas in Louisiana is three dollars and eight-sevent cents. Russia serves as the world’s third largest oil producer. Economy professor Tammy Johnston says that all forms of transportation will be affected by the ban of russian imports.

Tammy Johnston,”For companies that do rideshare , for cabs , for buses, for airplanes all of that all transportation cost are going up , and this is also going to additionally affect farmers . Farmers are buying as they’re trying to do their spring planting season , and so were’re taling about the prices of alot of things being affect .”

West Monroe resident Zane Beall says that his vehicle is a gas guzler and that he advices residents to be mindful of the amount of gas that they perchase.

Zane Beall,” Don’t fill it up all the way, twenty bucks like every couple of days, don’t go out as much, that’s really all I can recommend.”

