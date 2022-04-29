EL DORADO, Ark (KTVE/KARD)– In honor of National Drug Take Back Day, a prescription drug take back event is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.

The national holiday encourages people to safely get rid of old or unused prescriptions in their town.

Local residents can drop off expired medications easily at the Walgreens Pharmacy drive through located at 2135 N. West Ave from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Community Impact Manager of the SHARE Foundation, Jill Weinischke said, “We encourage residents to stop by tomorrow and drop off their expired, unwanted prescription drugs. Let’s get them out of the hands of kids and out of our environment!”

Each resident that participates in the event will receive a gift from the Drug-Free Community Grant Program and will be entered in the raffle for a home lock-box. In total, four winners will be chosen.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office will be present during the event.

According to Arkansas Take Back, an average of 188 Americans die every day from a drug overdose, and 40% of all opioid overdose deaths involved a prescription opioid.

Union County has four permanent prescription boxes available to the public, year-round. They are located at the El Dorado Police Station, Junction City Police/Water Company, Smackover Police Station, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.