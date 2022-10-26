LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Joe White is a 6-year-old boy who was born prematurely at 28 weeks. When he was born, the doctors and specialists told his mother that he would most likely face challenges.

These challenges were expected to be developmental. However, at 2-years-old, Joe shocked his mother by reciting his alphabet backward and spelling multi-syllable words, such as “xylophone”, all by himself, without having ever been taught. He went on to teach himself sign language and how to play the piano.

Now, this 6-year-old has defied odds and has been accepted as a member of the prestigious high IQ society, Mensa.

Joe White will attend monthly meetings for the local chapter of the society and will get involved nationally through Mensa’s component for gifted youth.