EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–On Friday, June 30, the 4th annual city-wide prayer gathering took place at the Union County Courthouse.

“We are bringing awareness to the community to show the children that we have their backs,” explained El Dorado resident Lorenzo Lostin.

Bondage Breaking Ministries of Dallas, Texas hosted the event to encourage residents and city leaders to pray for unity within the community.

El Dorado native and host in attendance with Bondage Breaking Ministries, Croystal Battle said, “We are praying for the city and every soul in the city so this time we came our topic was every soul in the community matters.”

“God said to keep with love and hear our young generation out,” added Apostle Demond Tolliver of Bondage Breaking Ministries.

This year’s prayer service is a kick-off to the annual revival at St. James Baptist Church in El Dorado at 7 PM. Everyone is welcome to attend.