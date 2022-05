WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a mass shooting was reported at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tx. and resulted in the fatalities of approximately 19 students and two school teachers. The KTVE/KARD family sends our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the victims, the family and friends of the victims, the staff of Robb Elementary, and the Uvalde community.