SPARKMAN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Monday, May, 22, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered the Arkansas National Guard to provide a potable water system to Sparkman to help residents who were without water due to a broken water line.

“We had an 8-inch main on Highway 7 that was struck by lightning, it blew it out so we lost about 400 gallons a minute out of our water system and our county tank,” explained Tony Remsen the City Superintendent.

Since the water line blew out on Saturday, Mayor Story said the city did not know how long it would take to repair the line so they reached out to Governor Sanders, that same day, for assistance and to help provide affected residents with water.

Sparkman Water Works employees worked on the line to get it repaired as quickly as possible.

“We had some county residents without water for 24-36 hours while they waited on us to locate it and make the repairs,” added Remsen.

The potable water system did not arrive until Monday morning, which was after the completion of the repair work. As of Tuesday afternoon, the water was back up and running and the system has been transported out of the area.

“At this time, they’ve all got water,” said Remsen.

The best way to stay in the know about water line breaks, Remsen urges all residents to sign up to receive text alerts from the city.

The city website can be found here.