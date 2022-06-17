UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Friday, June 17th, residents gathered in front of the Union County Courthouse to kick off a weekend line-up of Juneteenth events. “Posters on Parade” hit the ground running with a Stop the Violence Rally Friday afternoon.

Local children created their own poster for the rally. They paraded around the courthouse holding their posters high in honor of bringing awareness to violence in the world today.

Event Coordinator, Willie McGhee said, “We have more babies killed in the street than we do in active wars or police deaths. We are trying to show our kids more positive people, more positive things so hopefully they know that there life is so important.”

For a schedule of events, check out the image below.