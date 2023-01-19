PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm.

“I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It was chaotic for about 2 minutes and all of a sudden it went dead. We’ve been here 5 years and it’s just devastating but I am thanking God that we have our life and animals… that’s all that matters,” explains Samuel Hux.

Neighbors in the area also felt shocked to see how much damage the severe storms caused.

Many people in the Union County community are extending a helping hand to those in need right now so clean-up will continue over the course of the next few days.

There are no reports of fatalities in the area.

The National Weather Service is investigating to determine if the damage was caused by high winds or a tornado in the area.