Pope hopes Tokyo Olympics is a sign of hope and “universal brotherhood”

VATICAN CITY (KTVE/KARD)— On Sunday, UCA News reported, Pope Francis said he hopes the Tokyo Olympics will be a sign of hope and “universal brotherhood” during the Coronavirus pandemic.
In this period of the pandemic, let these games be a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit. May God bless the organizers, the athletes and all those who are collaborating for this great celebration of sport.Pope Francis
The Olympic games were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The games are being televised on the NBC network.