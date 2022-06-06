MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 5, 2022, around 9:41 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Stacy Drive in reference to a shooting complaint. As officers arrived at the scene, they observed a white Toyota Corolla leaving the scene.

Jateyvian Bailey

Authorities made a traffic stop on the vehicle and asked all occupants to exit the car and the driver of the vehicle gave officers consent to search. During the search, officers discovered a Taurus 9mm where 19-year-old Jateyvian Amante Bailey was allegedly sitting.

Police also discovered that the car was reported stolen out of Ouachita Parish and the firearm was reported stolen out of Monroe, La. According to officers, occupants in the vehicle told police that Bailey had the firearm in his possession prior to the traffic stop.

According to Bailey, he got the firearm from someone and he knew that the gun could have been stolen, but took the firearm anyway. Bailey was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.