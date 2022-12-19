Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, around 11:52 PM, West Monroe Police observed a 2012 black Ford F-150 with a switch tag on Thomas Road. Officers went on to initiate a traffic stop on the truck and smelled a strong marijuana odor.

According to police, they made contact with the driver and identified him as 29-year-old Devontree M. Jackson. Police searched the vehicle and located the following items:

A clear bag containing marijuana

Two marijuana cigarettes

Adderall

Hydrocodone

A loaded handgun

$29,238 in cash

According to Jackson, he did not have knowledge of the drugs, the handgun, or the cash that was located in the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.