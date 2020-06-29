Police chase on I-20 takes two rounds of spike strips to stop suspect; multiple charges involved

Monroe, La. (06/29/20)— On 06/28/20, at approximately 2:20 a.m., a police chase was underway with a suspect that fled the West Monroe area, got on I-20 East, and continued to flee from police units from West Monroe Police Department, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police.

The speeds of the pursuit ranged from 30 mph to 80 mph, with the suspect swerving from lane to lane, and intentionally swerving at and into pursuing police units.

The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Toyota Solaris bearing a Louisiana license plate, had a spike strip deployed on it at approximately mile marker 120, which deflated the right, front tire.

The vehicle continued to flee and swerve until approximately mile marker 123, when a police unit got in front of it in an attempt to slow the suspect vehicle down.

The suspect vehicle struck the police unit in the rear before pulling off the interstate at the Millhaven exit (Mile marker 124), where he struck another police unit’s push bumpers.

A second spike strip was deployed on the vehicle, causing it to stop in Richland Parish.

The suspect, identified as Zachary S. Westbrook, age 28, had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, red and watery eyes, and swayed as he stood.

Zachary Westbrook

He was taken into custody and transported to Richland Parish Detention Center and booked as a fugitive from justice.

Upon arriving at OCC, Westbrook began cursing at officers, refusing all SFST’s. He was read his rights pertaining to chemical testing which he refused.

While in the Intox room, Westbrook kicked the Intoxilyzer machine onto the floor and crushed the screen to the signature pad.

A blood sample was then obtained and will be subject to routine toxicology tests.

Westbrook was booked into OCC on the charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer (vehicle), Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer, Driving While Intoxicated (second offense), No Seat Belt, Driving Under Suspension.

