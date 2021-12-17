Police asking for public’s help in finding missing Pine Bluff woman

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old woman last seen in November.

Investigators say that Marissa Goldman was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on November 24.

Goldman is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with short hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and dark pants, and officers said she has a tattoo of her name on the side of her right foot and another on her back saying ““Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.”

The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Marissa Goldman to please call detectives at 870-730-2090 or the main dispatch line at 870-541-5300. Tips can also be shared on the department’s Facebook page.

