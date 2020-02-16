Police arrest two South Louisiana men accused of stealing multiple sacks of crawfish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Baton Rouge Police arrested two alleged crawfish thieves after nearly $1,000 worth of crawfish was stolen from Capital City Crawfish in January.

Stephen Houk, 65, and Christopher Manuel, 51, are accused of stealing 11 sacks of crawfish from the business, and they both face simple burglary charges, according to arrest documents.

Photo of Stephen Houk, courtesy of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel was charged with an extra burglary count because security cameras recorded someone fitting his description stealing six sacks of crawfish, two ice chests, a snowball machine and tools from the business on Dec. 30. Those items were valued at around $3,900, an affidavit reveals.

Photo of Christopher Manuel, courtesy of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Houk told the Baton Rouge Police Department he was involved with a burglary, but Manuel denied his involvement in either burglary, according to the affidavit.

