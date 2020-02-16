BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Baton Rouge Police arrested two alleged crawfish thieves after nearly $1,000 worth of crawfish was stolen from Capital City Crawfish in January.
Stephen Houk, 65, and Christopher Manuel, 51, are accused of stealing 11 sacks of crawfish from the business, and they both face simple burglary charges, according to arrest documents.
Manuel was charged with an extra burglary count because security cameras recorded someone fitting his description stealing six sacks of crawfish, two ice chests, a snowball machine and tools from the business on Dec. 30. Those items were valued at around $3,900, an affidavit reveals.
Houk told the Baton Rouge Police Department he was involved with a burglary, but Manuel denied his involvement in either burglary, according to the affidavit.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- LSU tied for No. 1 in Capital One Cup men’s standings
- Live at Noon ET: Daytona 500 picks, analysis with special guests on Countdown to Daytona
- Recently discovered mineral named for LSU professor
- Police arrest two South Louisiana men accused of stealing multiple sacks of crawfish
- Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona