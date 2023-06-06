PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A fugitive wanted by the United States Marshals out of Union County, Arkansas, was captured by Pine Bluff police Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said 22-year-old Johnathan Boykin was wanted out of El Dorado in connection with an attempted killing there.

The PBPD reports that detectives from the vice and narcotics divisions worked with the Marshals to find Boykin and developed a lead on his location.

PBPD officials said the detectives determined Boykin was at a motel in the 2800 block of East Harding Tuesday, then arrested him as he left the motel and was walking to a car in the parking lot.

The detectives said firearms and drugs were discovered in the vehicle Boykin was trying to access and seized by investigators.

A spokesperson for the PBPD noted Boykin was being booked into the Jefferson County Jail, where he will wait until being turned over to officers with the El Dorado Police Department.