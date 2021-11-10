Pilots for Patients completes major milestone

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Monroe’s Pilots for Patients is celebrating completion of their six thousand mission. The organization flies’ patients from Monroe to hospitals in order to receive treatment for illnesses patient Debbie Fortenberry says words can’t express how appreciative she is for the free flights



Debbie Fortenberry, “It’s a gift, it’s a gift from God. I cannot say enough good things for pilot’s for patients, the people who work here who help get these flights together, the pilot’s themselves, I can’t put into words the appreciation we feel for them.”

Pilot Nicholas Green says he loves being able to use his pilot license by helping those in need.

Nicholas Green, “I enjoy helping out people it’s a good way to use my flying skills to help them and their very appreciative of us doing that to them , helping them out and we save them a lot of travel time in the car.”

