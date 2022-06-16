MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Your Weather Station completed our 4th Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive. Today team members gathered at the Church of Christ in Monroe to distribute the bags our viewers purchased from Mac’s Fresh Market locations.

We appreciate everyone’s support and thank everyone for their donations! KTVE/KARD held the drive in honor of our Founder’s Day. It’s the day that Nexstar CEO Perry Sook bought his first station. Stay tuned to NBC 10 and FOX 14 for a recap of the day!