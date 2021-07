MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ochsner LSU Health health professionals will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 12-years or older at the Greater Free Gift Baptist Church; located at 5510 Highway 1665 By-Pass Monroe, La today, July 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..

“The COVID-19 Vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, family, friends and your community.” Bishop Rodney McFarland, I

According to a release no pre-registration or appointment is required to receive the vaccine.